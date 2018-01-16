FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Descente to set up unit DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16(Reuters) - Descente Ltd

* Says it plans to set up an unit DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS INC, which will be mainly engaged in sales of athletic wear and golf wear under “Descente” brand

* Says DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS will be capitalized at $10 million (about 1.1 billion yen) and will be established in March

* Says the company and the company’s wholly owned unit DESCENTE GLOBAL RETAIL LTD will hold 50 percent stake in DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/v87jev

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

