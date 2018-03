BRIEF-Desert Lion Energy Announces Offtake Agreement With Chinese Lepidolite Converter

March 6 (Reuters) - Desert Lion Energy Inc:

* DESERT LION ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFTAKE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE LEPIDOLITE CONVERTER

* DESERT LION ENERGY INC - ‍FIRST 30,000 TONNE SHIPMENT OF LITHIUM CONCENTRATE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED IN APRIL 2018​

* DESERT LION ENERGY INC - PREPAYMENT OF US$4.5 MILLION RECEIVED AGAINST DELIVERY OF PHASE 1 LITHIUM CONCENTRATE

* DESERT LION ENERGY -‍ JINHUI HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE ALL LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PRODUCED FROM STOCKPILED MATERIAL THAT CONTAINS NOT LESS THAN 2.0% LI2O