Nov 2 (Reuters) - Desert Star Resources Ltd

* Desert Star announces up to C$14 million private placement of subscription receipts

* Says ‍private placement basis, up to 21.5 million subscription receipts at a price of C$0.65 per subscription receipt​

* Says ‍proceeds of offering & non-brokered offering will be used mainly to fund acquisition of Kutcho Project from Capstone mining