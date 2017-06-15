BRIEF-Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining

June 15 (Reuters) - Desert Star Resources Ltd:

* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR

* Desert Star Resources - consideration for acquisition of Capstone's unit Kutcho copper corp which owns Kutcho includes C$28.8 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: