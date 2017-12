Dec 12 (Reuters) - Desjardins Group:

* PRESS RELEASE - DESJARDINS, PROVINCIAL CREDIT UNION CENTRALS AND CUMIS TO MERGE THE BUSINESSES OF THEIR SUBSIDIARIES, CREDENTIAL, QTRADE AND NEI, TO CREATE MAJOR CANADIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRM

* DESJARDINS GROUP SAYS THE NEW ENTITY WILL BE JOINTLY OWNED BY CO AND A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP COMPRISED OF CENTRALS/CUMIS, WITH EACH HOLDING A 50% STAKE Source text for Eikon: