BRIEF-Destination Maternity says Q2 ‍comparable sales fell 3.4 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination Maternity reports improving comparable sales trend for fiscal 2017 second quarter with significant improvement in ecommerce

* Destination Maternity Corp qtrly ‍comparable sales decreased 3.4%​

* Destination Maternity Corp - ‍expects to report improved adjusted EBITDA before other charges for quarter versus q2 of fiscal 2016​

* Destination Maternity Corp - ‍expects a reduction in net debt at current quarter end versus fiscal 2016 Q2​