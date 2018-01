BRIEF-Destination Maternity Updates On Ceo Transition Plan

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY UPDATES ON CEO TRANSITION PLAN

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - ‍APPOINTMENT OF MELISSA PAYNER-GREGOR, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - PAYNER-GREGOR IS SUCCEEDING ALLEN WEINSTEIN

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - ‍ALLEN WEINSTEIN HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM BOARD ALSO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - ‍WORKING WITH KIRK PALMER ASSOCIATES IN ONGOING SEARCH FOR A NEW PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​