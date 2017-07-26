FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.14
July 26, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp

* Detour Gold reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $180.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Detour Gold Corp - qtrly ‍gold production of 150,138 ounces​

* Detour Gold Corp - qtrly ‍mill throughput of 60,259 tpd and mining rate of 277,000 tpd​

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍detour Gold's guidance for 2017 is unchanged at between 550,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold​

* Detour Gold Corp - sees FY ‍total cash costs of $690 to $750 per ounce sold​

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍all-in sustaining costs are expected to be towards upper end of guidance range for FY of $1,025 and $1,125 per ounce sold​

* Detour Gold Corp - projected capital expenditures for 2017 remain as previously stated at approximately $160 to $180 million

* Detour Gold Corp - gold recovery is expected to improve during second half of year with commissioning of lead nitrate system having started in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

