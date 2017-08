June 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag

* Deutsche Asset Management acquires office buildings 2 & 3 bankside in London’s southbank on behalf of its german open-ended real estate funds for around 310 million pounds ($395.19 million) with a top-up to be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)