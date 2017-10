Oct 4 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BALATON AG:

* EXPECTS THE SALE OF ASSOCIATED COMPANY IN CORNERSTONECAPITAL SEGMENT TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF APPROX EUR 9 MILLION

* THE SALE ALSO HAS AN IMPACT ON FY RESULT IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 10 MILLION

* PROFIT TO BE REALIZED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* MANAGEMENT BOARD NOW EXPECTS FY 2017 CHANGE IN IFRS EQUITY FROM 20% TO 25%