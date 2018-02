BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Announces Proposed Secondary Placing Of Shares In Bank Zachodni WBK

Feb 15 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BANK AG:

* BLOCK TRADE - DEUTSCHE BANK AG: ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO SELL ABOUT 1.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF BANK ZACHODNI WBK S.A.‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - DEUTSCHE BANK AG: SALE REPRESENTS ABOUT 1.2% OF BANK ZACHODNI‘S EXISTING ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL, THROUGH PLACING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - DEUTSCHE BANK: PLACEMENT RELATED TO HEDGING ACTIVITY IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN RISK MITIGATION ARRANGEMENTS BY DEUTSCHE BANK WITH SANTANDER WITH REGARDS TO BZ WBK SHARES Further company coverage: