Nov 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* SAYS TO COLLABORATE WITH BANK OF TAIWAN‍​

* SAYS SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BANK OF TAIWAN (BOT)

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS COLLABORATIONS WITH BANK OF TAIWAN TO INCLUDE CREDIT AND PROJECT FINANCE OPPORTUNITIES RELATED TO TAIWAN'S GREEN ENERGY INITIATIVES, NEW SOUTHBOUND POLICY