Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* SREP REVIEW ‍REQUIRES DEUTSCHE BANK TO MAINTAIN A PHASE-IN COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET 1) RATIO OF AT LEAST 10.65 PERCENT FOR 2018​

* ‍CORRESPONDING 2018 REQUIREMENTS ARE SET FOR DEUTSCHE BANK'S TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (12.15%) AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (14.15%)​