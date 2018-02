Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse:

* CEO SAYS NOT AIMING FOR REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW TO BE PUBLISHED AT END MAY

* CEO SAYS JOB CUTS NOT UP FOR DEBATE

* CEO SAYS BOERSE DOESN‘T SEE ITSELF AS A TAKEOVER TARGET

* CFO SAYS 2017 BOARD BONUSES WILL BE “CLEARLY” BELOW 2016

* CEO SAYS HAS 1.3 BILLION EUROS ON HAND FOR ACQUISITIONS

* CEO SAYS WANTS TO HAVE A 25 PERCENT MARKET SHARE IN EURO CLEARING

* CFO SAYS WANTS TO ACHIEVE 25 PERCENT MARKET SHARE IN EURO CLEARING BY 2019, 70 MILLION EUR IN ADDITIONAL REVENUE Further company coverage: