BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse Says ‍Bank Markazi Filed Complaint Against Co's Unit Clearstream​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag:

* ‍BANK MARKAZI FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG SUBSIDIARY CLEARSTREAM​

* ‍COMPLAINT FILED BEFORE LUXEMBOURG COURTS PRIMARILY SEEKS RESTITUTION OF ASSETS OF BANK MARKAZI

* COMPLAINT ALLEGES BANK MARKAZI ASSETS ARE HELD ON ACCOUNTS OF UBAE, BANK MARKAZI WITH CLEARSTREAM TOTALING ABOUT $4.9 BLN PLUS INTEREST

* ASSETS SOUGHT INCLUDE ASSETS OF ABOUT US $1.9 BLN THAT WERE TURNED OVER TO US PLAINTIFFS

* ‍IN CONTEXT OF ONGOING DISPUTES OF ASSETS OF CENTRAL BANK OF IRAN, CO‘S UNIT CLEARSTREAM WAS SERVED WITH BANK MARKAZI COMPLAINT TODAY

* ‍CLEARSTREAM BELIEVES COMPLAINT TO BE WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO VIGOROUSLY CONTEST CLAIMS​