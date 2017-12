Dec 5 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE GEOTHERMISCHE IMMOBILIEN AG :

* ORDER OF DISTRICT COURT OF FRANKFURT AM MAIN

* ANDREAS SEIDEL MAY NOT APPEAR AS A MEMBER AND / OR CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* MANAGEMENT BOARD INTENDS TO FILE A CLAIM IN DUE TIME