Oct 2 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE GRUNDSTUECKSAUKTIONEN AG :

* IN THE AUTUMN AUCTIONS 483 PROPERTIES WITH A VALUE OF AROUND EUR 26.4 MILLION WERE AUCTIONED

* 9MTH OBJECT TURNOVER IS APPROX. 16.7% ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)