Jan 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG:

* IN FY A TOTAL OF 1,782 PROPERTIES SOLD FOR EUR 116,604,154, +16% YOY

* FY NET BROKERAGE FEES AT EUR 11.2 MILLION AFTER AROUND EUR 10.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)