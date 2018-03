March 5 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT ACQUIRED RETAIL PROPERTIES IN TORGELOW, SASSNITZ AND LEIPZIG

* SAYS ANNUALISED RENT IS EUR 0.8 MILLION WITH A WALT OF 4 YEARS (LEASE EXTENSION OPTIONS EXIST)IN TORGELOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)