Dec 7 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED FROM EUR 24.76 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 27.24 MILLION

* ‍OBOTRITIA CAPITAL KGAA HAS COMMITTED ITSELF TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 300,000 NEW SHARES​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE SHALL BE USED TO FINANCE IDENTIFIED ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES​