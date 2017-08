Aug 9 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* SAYS JULY PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 12.8 PCT‍​

* SAYS JULY LOAD FACTOR UP 0.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 86.3 PERCENT

* SAYS CURRENCY ADJUSTED PRICING ENVIRONMENT IN JULY WAS AGAIN POSITIVE

* SAYS JULY CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES UP 8.4 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2uG0vTg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)