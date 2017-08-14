FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

* Pre-Tax profit up over Q2 2016, by more than 30% to €56 million

* Now expects pre-tax profit to be at the upper end or slightly above the guidance of €150-170 million

* Q2 net profit 47 million eur

* Q2 pretax profit 56 million eur

* In terms of new business, pbb confirmed its guidance of a volume between €10.5-12.5 billion

* No longer expects its strategic financing volume to grow markedly, but now anticipates a moderate increase Source text: here Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.