BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range
August 14, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

* Pre-Tax profit up over Q2 2016, by more than 30% to €56 million

* Now expects pre-tax profit to be at the upper end or slightly above the guidance of €150-170 million

* Q2 net profit 47 million eur

* Q2 pretax profit 56 million eur

* In terms of new business, pbb confirmed its guidance of a volume between €10.5-12.5 billion

* No longer expects its strategic financing volume to grow markedly, but now anticipates a moderate increase Source text: here Further company coverage:

