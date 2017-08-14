BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

* Pre-Tax profit up over Q2 2016, by more than 30% to €56 million

* Now expects pre-tax profit to be at the upper end or slightly above the guidance of €150-170 million

* Q2 net profit 47 million eur

* Q2 pretax profit 56 million eur

* In terms of new business, pbb confirmed its guidance of a volume between €10.5-12.5 billion

* No longer expects its strategic financing volume to grow markedly, but now anticipates a moderate increase