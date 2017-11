Nov 21 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE REAL ESTATE AG:

* CONFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 14.9 MILLION AFTER EUR 14.4 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AT EUR 42.9 MILLION (SAME PERIOD IN 2016: EUR 3.9 MILLION)