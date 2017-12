Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG:

* ENLARGED T-MOBILE NL EXPECTS TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF SOME 150 MILLION EUR PER YEAR WITHIN THREE YEARS FROM CLOSING

* SEES SYNERGY POTENTIAL WITH AN ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE IN EXCESS OF 1 BILLION EUROS FROM TELE2 DEAL Source text: bit.ly/2CnnZl1 Further company coverage: