FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche wohnen 9M FFO I up 9 pct at 330 mln eur​
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 9:00 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Deutsche wohnen 9M FFO I up 9 pct at 330 mln eur​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen SE

* Says ‍increase in 9m ffo i by 9% to eur 330 million or eur 0.94 per share​

* Says ‍like-for-like rental growth of 4.2%​

* Says ‍company was able to increase 9m profit by eur 43.4 million to eur 706.0 million (9m 2016: eur 662.6 million)​

* Says ‍forecast for ffo i for financial year 2017 remains unchanged at eur 425 million at least.​

* Says ‍loan-to-value ratio of deutsche wohnen group fell slightly to 37.0% (31 december 2016: 37.7%) and so remains within target corridor of 35% to 40%.​

* Says ‍contracted rental income rose to eur 553.4 million (previous year: eur 526.1 million) in first none months of this year.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.