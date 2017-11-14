BRIEF-Deutsche wohnen 9M FFO I up 9 pct at 330 mln eur​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen SE

* Says ‍increase in 9m ffo i by 9% to eur 330 million or eur 0.94 per share​

* Says ‍like-for-like rental growth of 4.2%​

* Says ‍company was able to increase 9m profit by eur 43.4 million to eur 706.0 million (9m 2016: eur 662.6 million)​

* Says ‍forecast for ffo i for financial year 2017 remains unchanged at eur 425 million at least.​

* Says ‍loan-to-value ratio of deutsche wohnen group fell slightly to 37.0% (31 december 2016: 37.7%) and so remains within target corridor of 35% to 40%.​

* Says ‍contracted rental income rose to eur 553.4 million (previous year: eur 526.1 million) in first none months of this year.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: