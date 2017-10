BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2021

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE SUCCESSFULLY REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021

* DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - ‍SUCCESSFULLY REPURCHASED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 AT INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE EUR 178,500 PER BOND IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 100,000​

* ‍WILL PAY INTEREST ACCRUED ON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 AMOUNTING TO EUR 65.26 PER BOND​

* ‍MORE THAN 98 % OF OUTSTANDING AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 400 MILLION OF BONDS WERE OFFERED BY BONDHOLDERS FOR SALE​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 6.7 MILLION WILL THUS BE OUTSTANDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)