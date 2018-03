March 7 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp:

* DEVON ENERGY INCREASES CASH DIVIDEND 33 PERCENT, ANNOUNCES $1.0 BILLION SHARE-REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND PROGRESSES DEBT REDUCTION PLAN

* DEVON ENERGY CORP - NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE

* DEVON ENERGY CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A $1.0 BILLION SHARE-REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: