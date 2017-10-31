FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Devon energy reports third-quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Devon energy reports third-quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted core earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly total revenue and other $‍3,156​ million versus $4,233 million

* Devon Energy Corp - qtrly total oil equivalent production of ‍527 ​mboe/d versus 577 MBoe/d

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $‍1,245​ million versus $1,113 million

* Devon Energy Corp - due to positive operating trends, devon expects E&P capital spending to range from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2017

* Devon Energy - not made changes to 2017 planned activity levels; on track to run about 20 development rigs across U.S. resource plays by end of 2017‍​

* Devon Energy Corp sees Q4 total oil equivalent production 551 MBoe/d to 571 MBoe/d‍​

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.43​

* Q3 revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.