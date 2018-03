BRIEF-Devoteam FY Operating Income Up At 43.9 Million Euros

March 7 (Reuters) - DEVOTEAM SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 540.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 479.4 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 43.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.3 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 25.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.8 MILLION YEAR AGO (RESTATED)

* SEES 2018 NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECT OF 0.7 PCT‍​

* SEES 2018 OPERATING MARGIN TO PROGRESS TO SITUATE ITSELF ABOUT 10.5 PERCENT OF REVENUE

* SEES 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES TO NOT EXCEED 0.5 PERCENT OF REVENUE