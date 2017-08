Aug 2 (Reuters) - DEVRO PLC:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.7 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 13.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 13.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED

* HY INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 2.7 PENCE VERSUS 2.7 PENCE YEAR AGO

* HY UNDERLYING BASIC EPS 6.0 PENCE

