BRIEF-Devro Says ‍Peter Page Will Step Down As CEO

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Devro Plc:

* PETER PAGE HAS AGREED WITH BOARD THAT WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT OF GROUP‘S 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 27 FEB 2018​

* ‍RUTGER HELBING, CURRENTLY GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL SUCCEED PETER PAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍SEARCH FOR RUTGER HELBING'S SUCCESSOR HAS COMMENCED AND AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THIS APPOINTMENT WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE​