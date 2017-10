BRIEF-Dexia to collaborate with Cognizant on IT and business process services

Oct 5 (Reuters) - DEXIA SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COGNIZANT TO COLLABORATE ON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

* 150 DEXIA EMPLOYEES TO MOVE TO COGNIZANT COMPANY IN FRANCE WHERE DEXIA WILL TRANSFER CERTAIN IT AND BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES

* ‍ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF 10-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH COGNIZANT

* TRANSFER OF IT SERVICES TO TAKE PLACE BY NOVEMBER 2017 AND OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS BY MAY 2018 AT LATEST

* EXPECTS POTENTIAL SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 100 MILLION TO BE MADE OVER LIFETIME OF AGREEMENT WITH COGNIZANT

* ‍LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO ENABLE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, LOWER COSTS AND REDUCE OPERATIONAL RISKS FOR DEXIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)