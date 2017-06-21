FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dexus Property announces equity raising
June 21, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dexus Property announces equity raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Dexus Property Group

* announces acquisitions and equity raising

* Entered into agreements to acquire two Sydney office buildings

* Total consideration under acquisition agreements together with offer for industrial property is $739.3 million

* Dexus property - preliminary fy18 guidance of underlying ffo11 per security growth expected to be circa 2.0-2.5% and adjusted ffo per security growth of 4.0%-4.5%

* Acquisitions will be funded via equity raising comprising a fully underwritten $500 million institutional placement

* Dexus property group - distribution per security in fy18 is expected to grow in line with affo per security.

* Dexus property group - deal expected to be neutral to fy17 guidance for underlying ffo and distribution per security growth

* Acquisitions will be also funded utilising debt facilities to be entered into by dexus of up to $288.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

