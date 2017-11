Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dexus Property Group

* Priced a long-dated US private placement offering for a total of A$653 million​

* ‍USPP issuance will comprise four tranches of notes totalling US$385 million and A$150 million across tenors of 12 and 15 years​

* ‍Average margin on US$ tranches to be 175 basis points over bbsw; A$ tranche has been issued at an average fixed coupon of 4.68%​