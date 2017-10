Oct 16 (Reuters) - DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

* ‍STATEMENT ON U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP‘S DECISION ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT​

* DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF CO AND TRADE BETWEEN EU AND IRAN​

* ‍DOES CURRENTLY NOT EXPECT ADVERSE EFFECTS ON OPERATIONS AND TRADING ACTIVITIES OF BUSINESS PARTNERS WITH IRAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)