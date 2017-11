Nov 28 (Reuters) - DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG:

* ‍BUSINESS VOLUME OF EUR 13.0 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 5.4 MILLION)​

* ‍MANAGEMENT PROJECTS CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR FULL FY 2017​

* ‍AT EUR 0.5 MILLION, GROUP‘S GROSS RESULT WAS POSITIVE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -1.3 MILLION) FOR 9-MONTH​

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT OF EUR 33.3 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​