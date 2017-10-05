FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DFS Furniture says market remains very challenging​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 5, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-DFS Furniture says market remains very challenging​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture Plc

* ‍gross sales up 1.1% to £990.8 million (fy16: £980.4 million)​

* ‍revenue up 0.9% to £762.7 million (fy16: £756.0 million)​

* ‍ebitda down 12.7% to £82.4 million (fy16: £94.4 million)​

* ‍profit before tax down 22.3% to £50.1 million (fy16: £64.5 million)​

* ‍very challenging furniture market environment in second half leading to revenue and profit impacts for fy17​

* ‍uk furniture market continues to be very challenging and outlook for sector remains uncertain​

* ‍since early July our order intake has however been satisfactory​

* ‍seeing a limited decline in year-on-year like-for-like order intake​

* ‍expect to achieve modest, second-half weighted profit growth and good cash generation in current financial year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.