BRIEF-DFS Furniture says market remains very challenging​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture Plc

* ‍gross sales up 1.1% to £990.8 million (fy16: £980.4 million)​

* ‍revenue up 0.9% to £762.7 million (fy16: £756.0 million)​

* ‍ebitda down 12.7% to £82.4 million (fy16: £94.4 million)​

* ‍profit before tax down 22.3% to £50.1 million (fy16: £64.5 million)​

* ‍very challenging furniture market environment in second half leading to revenue and profit impacts for fy17​

* ‍uk furniture market continues to be very challenging and outlook for sector remains uncertain​

* ‍since early July our order intake has however been satisfactory​

* ‍seeing a limited decline in year-on-year like-for-like order intake​

* ‍expect to achieve modest, second-half weighted profit growth and good cash generation in current financial year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)