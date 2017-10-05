BRIEF-DFS Furniture says market remains very challenging​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture Plc
* gross sales up 1.1% to £990.8 million (fy16: £980.4 million)
* revenue up 0.9% to £762.7 million (fy16: £756.0 million)
* ebitda down 12.7% to £82.4 million (fy16: £94.4 million)
* profit before tax down 22.3% to £50.1 million (fy16: £64.5 million)
* very challenging furniture market environment in second half leading to revenue and profit impacts for fy17
* uk furniture market continues to be very challenging and outlook for sector remains uncertain
* since early July our order intake has however been satisfactory
* seeing a limited decline in year-on-year like-for-like order intake
* expect to achieve modest, second-half weighted profit growth and good cash generation in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)