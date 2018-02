BRIEF-DFS Furniture's full year expectations unchanged​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture:

* ‍ON-PLAN TRADING PERFORMANCE DESPITE CONTINUED CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS​

* ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍DELIVERED GROSS SALES GROWTH OF 4.0%, IN 26 WEEKS TO 27 JANUARY 2018,​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE TRADING MOMENTUM FOR GROUP STRENGTHENING DURING FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR,​

* ‍GROSS SALES FOR GRP, EXCLUDING SALES OF SOFOLOGY, OVER FIRST HALF OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WERE 3.5% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍LIVING ROOM FURNITURE RETAIL MARKET IS LIKELY TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN 2018​

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)