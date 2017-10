Oct 12 (Reuters) - DG GRUPPE AG:

* ALL MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD HAVE RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 15 OCT2017 AND 31 OCT RESPECTIVELY​

* EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL CONVENE AN EGM IN THE COMING DAYS IN ORDER TO ELECT A NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD​

* ELECTION OF THE NEW MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD IS EXPECTED AT THE END OF NOVEMBER / BEGINNING OF DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)