BRIEF-DHI Group announces CEO transition plan
November 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-DHI Group announces CEO transition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DHI Group Inc

* DHI Group, Inc. announces CEO transition plan

* DHI Group Inc - ‍Board and its president and chief executive officer, Michael Durney, have initiated a CEO transition plan​

* DHI Group Inc - ‍Durney will remain president and CEO until March 31, 2018 or until a successor is found​

* DHI Group Inc - ‍Board has commenced a search process for a new CEO and has retained Heidrick & Struggles, an international executive search firm​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

