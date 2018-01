Jan 1 (Reuters) - DHOFAR FISHERIES AND FOOD INDUSTRIES CO :

* EGM APPROVES RENEWAL OF AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF 8 MILLION RIALS

* EGM APPROVES INCREASE OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL TO 5.65 MILLION RIALS FROM 2.5 MILLION RIALS

* EGM APPROVES REDUCTION OF ISSUED, PAID-UP CAPITAL TO 2 MILLION RIALS FROM 5.65 MILLION RIALS TO WRITE OFF PART OF ACCUMULATED LOSSES