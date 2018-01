BRIEF-Dhofar Insurance Calls EGM to Approve Capital Increase

Jan 14 (Reuters) - DHOFAR INSURANCE CO:

* CALLS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON JAN 18 TO CONSIDER, APPROVE AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO 30 MILLION RIALS FROM OMR 20 MILLION RIALS

* CALLS EGM ON JAN 18 TO APPROVE ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL REDUCTION TO 10 MILLION RIALS FROM 20 MILLION RIALS TO WRITE OFF PART OF ACCUMULATED LOSSES

* SEEKS EGM APPROVAL FOR RIGHTS ISSUE OF 5 MILLION RIALS MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 RIAL PER BOND AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 1 RIALS Source: (bit.ly/2EFTOWG)