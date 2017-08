July 6 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc

* Dht holdings, inc. Announces update to capital structure

* Dht holding -reduced outstanding aggregate principal amount of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2019 to $105.8 million after repurchasing $12.2 million during q2

* Dht holdings inc says has repurchased a total of $44.2 million of notes at an average price of 94.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: