Oct 26 (Reuters) - DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNATIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA:

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 431.6 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 166.7 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH SALES 7.73 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS WITH CURRENT SCENARIO ON RIGHT TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW GENERATION OF 2017 COMPARED TO 2016

* SAYS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH UNDER BANNER (WITH CONSTANT CURRENCY) OF SINGLE LOW DIGIT IN 2017

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO FALL ABOUT MID SINGLE DIGIT‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)