BRIEF-DIA says will be difficult to meet 2016-2018 operating cash flow forecasts

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s DIA chief financial officer Amando Sanchez:

* Says will be difficult to meet accumulated 2016-2018 operating cash flow forecasts of 750 million euros ($922 million)

* Says: “What we have achieved so far in 2 years is 60.6 pct of that target, it is definitely tougher to do the remaining 40 pct in just one year especially after the reduction in adjusted Ebitda for the year (2017).” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8136 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)