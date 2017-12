Dec 7 (Reuters) - Diagnostic Medical Systems Sa:

* HAS ACQUIRED LAND TO BUILD INDUSTRIAL UNIT BETWEEN NIMES AND MONTPELLIER‍​

* TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE EUR 7.6 MILLION

* CONSTRUCTION AND IMPLEMENTATION SHOULD TAKE PLACE DURING H2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2A0i7Ne Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)