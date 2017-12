Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor:

* SAYS VISIBILITY INTO THE DESIGN CYCLE OF OUR LEADING CUSTOMERS REMAINS UNCHANGED

* DIALOG SAYS ITS BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS ARE IN LINE WITH THE NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS

* DIALOG STATEMENT RESPONDS TO NIKKEI REPORT THAT APPLE MAY MAKE OWN POWER CHIPS FOR IPHONES IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)