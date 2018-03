BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Sees 2018 Gross Margin Broadly Flat

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC.: REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017. RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUE UP 27% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO US$464 MILLION AND INCREASED EARNINGS

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 2 PERCENT TO 75.4 MILLION USD

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27 PERCENT TO 464 MILLION USD

* ‍Q4 GROSS MARGIN AT 45.2% AND UNDERLYING¹ GROSS MARGIN AT 46.1%​

* ‍ANTICIPATE REVENUE FOR Q1 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF US$330-US$360 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE PERFORMANCE WILL BE STRONGLY WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍EXPECT GROSS MARGIN FOR Q1 2018 TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR QUARTER AND FY 2018 TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: