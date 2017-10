BRIEF-Diamond Estates Wines And Spirits announces new credit facilities with Bank Of Montreal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc

* Diamond Estates Wines And Spirits announces new credit facilities with Bank Of Montreal

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc - ‍ under facilities agreement, lender is providing diamond estates and subsidiaries with a total of up to $30 million​

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc - ‍revolver and term loan mature in three years​

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit - retired total of $18.5 million in revolving, term debt that was outstanding under loans from CIBC and Meridian Credit Union​